Field Hockey: Knights qualify for postseason

With their two wins last week, Southington field hockey (6-6-1) has qualified for the state tournament for the third straight season. And they did so by winning two games in two days.

That was our goal this week, to win both of these games,” coach Erin Luddy said. “That was our main objective and that is what we were working hard for this week. To have two games in a row, that is a challenge because you don’t get that rest day. But the team rose to that challenge.”

After a 3-0 win at Newington (3-10) on Oct. 22, the Blue Knights had to battle against South Windsor (7-4) to clinch the playoff berth. Southington held on to a 2-1 lead the entire second half and came up with the win.

Southington entered this week in the midst of their second winning streak of the season. Here is what happened last week:

Shutout of Newington

OCT. 22—The Knights were mostly held in check by the Indians in the first half, as a Maggie Ritchie goal gave Southington a 1-0 halftime. However, Ritchie would extend the lead in the second half with her second goal. It was Ritchie’s third multi-goal game of the season.

Emma Doran provided some insurance with her fourth goal of the season to bring the lead to three. Doran also had an assist. Jenna Sheehan picked up two assists.

“For the past few games, it felt like we were having trouble scoring,” Luddy said. “It seemed like the ball was not bouncing our way. But in that win (against Newington), I think it started to go our way and we took that momentum into our game with South Windsor.”

Southington outshot Newington, 12-7. Kate Pryzbylski recorded seven saves in the Knight’s fourth shutout win of the season.

Nail-biter against South Windsor

OCT. 23—With the challenge of the back-to-back, the Knights perhaps slipped off the gas pedal a bit after scoring two first half goals against South Windsor. It seemed like the Bobcats might have taken the momentum as Anna Kim scored with two minutes left in the first half to slim Southington’s lead to 2-1.

South Windsor kept the pressure on in the second half, especially in the final five minutes. Two of their shot attempts in the final minutes went wide left and Southington would prevail for the win.

“Getting those two goals in first half was definitely key,” Luddy said. “We got some shots in the second half but it was those two goals in the first half that really supported us. We have had a lot of games this year when we had to beef up the defense and keep calm. We learned from one mistake in one game and played as a team.”

Kate Barner and Ritchie scored the two goals for the Knights. For Ritchie, it was her team-leading 13th goal of the season, while it was Barner’s second.

Pryzbylski picked up six saves in the win. Southington outshot South Windsor 9-7 and had 12 corners, compared to seven for the Bobcats.

Up next: Southington was scheduled to return to action on Tuesday when they hosted NW Catholic. They are scheduled to play at Glastonbury today at 3:45 p.m.

