Boys Soccer: Knights eliminated from postseason

By SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

With their two losses last week, Southington boys soccer (2-8-3) was officially eliminated from the state tournament for the second straight season.

The past few weeks were brutal stretches for the Blue Knights as they played through a three-game stretch against Tolland (9-1-3), Glastonbury (12-0-1), and Farmington (9-3-1).

“It is what it is,” coach Dave Yanosy said. “We know the schedule going in. It’s not like it was the first time we played Farmington or Glastonbury. So we knew coming in that there would be tough opponents on the schedule.”

After losing to Farmington 6-1 on Oct. 22., the Knights could not respond with a win at Rocky Hill ( on Friday as they lost 2-0.

Loss to Farmington

Farmington got ahead quickly and never looked back as they already held a 4-0 lead at halftime.

“Farmington was just clicking on all cylinders,” Yanosy said. “I know that they already had a solid record but I think what they did in the first half was a cut above what they usually do. They can compete with any team in the state playing like that. It certainly wasn’t lack of effort from us that allowed them to have the first half they did.”

Southington looked better in the second half as they held Farmington to two goals and put more pressure on the Indians’ defense. Joseph Tellerico scored the Knights’ lone goal on a penalty kick, his team-leading fourth goal of the season.

“I think we saw a much better second half,” Yanosy said. “With our young team, the main message at halftime was to continue to compete and to have each other’s backs, and I think we did that. That game could have turned sour very quickly but we hung in there. That goal helped us and I think it rewarded us for our efforts in the second half.”

Farmington received their scoring from six different players, and it was the fourth time in their last five games that they scored at least five goals.

Ryan Lunn picked up eight saves for the Knights.

2-0 Loss to Rocky Hill

The Terriers scored once in the first half and added another in the second half to officially eliminate Southington from class LL contention. After going winless in their first nine games, it was Rocky Hill’s third win in their last four.

Up next: The Knights were scheduled to host Conard on Tuesday before traveling to Hall tonight at 6 p.m. They will have their regular season finale on Monday when they host NW Catholic

“For us, we will compete in the last few games and see what we can get out of them,” Yanosy said. “Against these other opponents, we got to pick our spots and try to come out with a win.”

