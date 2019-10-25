Obituary: Rita E. Fifield, 99

Rita E. Fifield was born on October 29, 1919 in Northfield New Hampshire and passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2019. She lived a life filled with love for her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Leonard V. Fifield, her sons Leonard and Wayne Fifield, and all her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter Phyllis and husband George Hary. Additionally she leaves behind, several grandchildren, Jennie and her husband David Scott, Scott and his wife Christine Fifield, Wendy and her husband David LaPorta, David and his wife Leslie Hary, Michael Hary and his fiancé Britteny Thompson, Dean and his wife Marge Leighton, Lori and her husband Russell Warner. She was also lucky to enjoy and leave behind many great-grandchildren, Danielle, David, Danny, Destiny, and Desiree Scott, Connor and Alana LaPorta, Jaila Hargraves, Julian Hary, Alexius Rodriguez and Dahlyla Hary, Erin Spader, Kelsey and her husband David Greer, Megan Leighton, Sarah, Shawna Fifield, and Austin Cromwell. She also leaves behind her great-great grandchildren Paisley and Emma Scott, Brooke and Corbin Scott, and Jaxson and Harper Greer.

Rita enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved cooking, baking, and taking all your money playing cards. No meal or day was complete for Rita without her sweets and candy. Rita loved to spend her days sewing, knitting, and solving crossword puzzles. Rita was always proud to announce that the greatest invention ever was sliced bread because she remembered having to bake and slice her own bread. Rita was loved by everyone who met her and she will be deeply missed.

Calling hours will be at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St, Southington on Friday Oct. 25th from 5 to 7 pm.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville, CT on Saturday, Oct. 26th at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation to your favorite charity.

