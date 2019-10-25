Obituary: Richard Belanger, 82

Richard Belanger, 82, of Wells Maine and formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 8, 2019, after bravely battling cancer in York Hospital, York Maine. Born in Caribou, Maine, to Francois & Josephine (Sanfacon) Belanger, he lived in Southington before moving to Maine in 1992.

Richard proudly served in the US Army and retired from Devoe Paints in Waterbury before becoming co-owner of the Black Swan Tavern in Ogunquit, Maine. Richard loved spending time with his friends, traveling & attending the theatre. He was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Wells, ME.

Richard is survived by his husband, Joseph Acquaviva and brothers Joel of Glastonbury and Walter of Southington, sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews and close friends. He was predeceased by 15 siblings.

A memorial service will be held on October 28, 2019 at 10am at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main Street Plantsville, CT 06479. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.