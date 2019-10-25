Obituary: Kaye “Mike” Patrick, 83

Kaye “Mike” Patrick, 83, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Lynn (Laskey) Patrick.

In addition to his wife he is survived by six children, Michael Patrick and wife Jiawei of Milford, Laurie Nagy and husband William of Trumbull, William Patrick and wife Anne of TX, Kevin Patrick and wife Carolyn of TX, Laura Mills and husband Robert of Suffield and Leah Fucci of Bethany; The best ‘grampa’ ever will be missed by his grandchildren, Steven Nagy, Ryan Patrick, Jared Fucci, Rachel Nagy, Benjamin Fucci, Isabella Mills, Audrey Patrick, Ava Mills, Katherine Patrick, Sophia Fucci, Nathan Patrick and Kenneth Patrick; a brother, Ronald Patrick of Orleans, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Peter Patrick and a sister, Margaret Parsons.

Born November 20, 1935 in Sturbridge, MA, he was the son of the late Hugh and Catherine (Daniels) Patrick. Mike was a graduate of Milford High School and the Bridgeport Engineering Institute. He was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft for 39 years retiring in 1999. Mike loved his varied career at Sikorsky and was able to travel to South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Wales and Saudi Arabia. Following his retirement from Sikorsky, Mike continued consulting for several aeronautical companies. He retired from consulting in 2015.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his family, painting, woodworking, fishing, gardening, kayaking, cycling, traveling with his wife and loved to dance. A man of great strength and a beautiful soul, he leaves a legacy of love for his family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Calling hours will be prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Spreen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com