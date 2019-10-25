Obituary: John J. Stanczyk, 64

John J. Stanczyk, 64, of Southington passed away on October 19, 2019 at New Britain General Hospital.

He was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on Dec. 31, 1954 to John and Mary (Cataldi) Stanczyk.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Monika, his daughters Anya (Jason) Bounds and Lauren Stanczyk, both of Southington. He leaves behind his brother, Anthony Stanczyk and sister, Marion Kopilak, of Red Hook, New York. He will be missed by his 4 grandchildren, Sophia, Aiden, Chloe and Harrison.

Services are private at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Livewell, 1261 S. Main St., Plantsville, CT 06479.