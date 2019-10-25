Obituary: John J. Fontana, 84

John J. Fontana, 84, of Southington, beloved husband of Dorothy (Buzanoski) Fontana, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 4, 1934 in Meriden, CT and was the son of late Louis and Rose (Malchiodi) Fontana. A lifelong Southington resident, John was a graduate of Southington High School (class of 1952) and went on to American International College to play basketball and baseball and earn a degree in economics. After graduating, he returned to his hometown, as an educator and coach, to give back to the community that gave so much to him.

Along with his wife, John is survived by his five children: Michael Fontana, Laura Rothstein and husband Eric Rothstein, Christine Fontana-Hurd and husband Ken Hurd, all of Southington, Rachel Fontana and husband Bryan Cole of Takoma Park, MD, and Alyssa Bunel and husband Aaron Bunel of Canton. Also surviving is John’s sister, Maria McQueeney of Wethersfield, many nieces and nephews, and his pride and joy, his eight grandchildren: Lena and Lorenzo Fontana, Lexi and Katarina Rothstein, Nora and Zander Cole, and Lily and James Bunel.

As a teacher, coach, and man, John was devoted to helping others succeed. Throughout his entire adult life and up until his moment of passing, he worked locally, statewide, and nationally as a tireless advocate for children and young adults. As a history teacher for five years and guidance counselor for 39 years, John helped many students see their own potential and made sure students were receiving the opportunities they deserved. Outside of the school building, John was a NCAA Division I basketball referee for over twenty years and a respected and admired high school baseball coach for 41 years. He believed great teams were developed through strict rules and discipline, but also recognized the importance of compassion and understanding.

John’s success as a coach exceeded far beyond the baseball diamond. He never stopped “doing” for children and young adults. Upon retirement, John continued to help student athletes across the state as the Executive Director of the Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) for the past 31 years.

When not helping numerous children and young adults, John could be found enjoying the sunset over Breakwater Beach in Cape Cod with his wife, Dot, reading to his grandkids, and watching the Boston Red Sox or New York Giants. Coach will be missed and remembered by many.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, October 28th at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday, October 27th from 12-4 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Toys for Tots or American Stroke Association. For online condolences and direction please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com