Obituary: Helen Marie (Surveski) Zadrick, 89

Helen Marie (Surveski) Zadrick, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 12, 1930 to the late Peter and Mary (Shurack) Surveski, formerly of the Plantsville section of Southington. She was a lifelong resident of Southington and a loving and devoted wife to the late Nickolas Zadrick.

Helen was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family, friends and neighbors. She served her country in the Women’s Coast Guard Auxiliary while her husband Nick was in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. Helen also held an Amateur radio license with call letters K1AKP.

Helen leaves behind two sons: Mark Zadrick and his fiancé Gail Bartoli of Cromwell and Wayne Zadrick and his wife Laura of Bristol. She has two grandchildren, Sara DelVecchio (Zadrick) and her husband Richard of Ledyard, and Michael Zadrick and his wife Leisa and one great-granddaughter, Reagan, of Harwinton. She is also survived by her brother, Henry Surveski and his wife Mary and her sister-in-law, Pauline Surveski, all of Southington. In addition to her husband Nick, she was predeceased by her brother, Edward Surveski.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com