Obituary: Dominic Thomas Hamm, 22

Dominic Thomas Hamm, 22, of Southington passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born in New Britain on December 3, 1996 the son of Erik and Ebanie (Reyes) Hamm of New Britain. Dominic was a 2016 graduate of Southington High School and he just graduated from Lincoln Technical School in New Britain. He loved playing basketball and being with his special pet dog “Budda”.

In addition to his parents he leaves his sister Skye Hamm, his paternal grandparents Thomas and Ann Hamm of Southington, his maternal grandmother Millie Harkless and Curtis, his uncle Jacob Hamm and wife Jennifer, two aunts Irene Harkless and Vanessa Harkless and Zanel Dailey as well as many cousins, great aunts and uncles.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, Oct. 22nd from 4-7 pm with a service at 7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

