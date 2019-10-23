Swimmers suffer first loss of the season

By SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

After picking up their seventh win of the season to Newington, the Southington girls swim team was handed their first loss last Friday to Conard at the YMCA.

Coach Evan Tuttle said while the first loss was tough to swallow, the season is about improving every day and he said that has not changed.

“While nobody likes to lose, we emphasize as a team and as a program, the importance of the process and how a team is producing whatever result comes of the meet,” Tuttle said. “The right way for us is ensuring that everyone is being the best version of themselves. The athletes are posting best times, the energy is up, the character is up, the integrity is up and the sportsmanship is up. To focus merely on wins and losses is cheap. Devote your energy to the process by which you get there and it is much more rewarding and meaningful.”

The Knights are still at the top of the conference entering this week as they get closer to the CCC championships on Nov. 6. Here is what happened last week:

Win over Newington

OCT. 15—The Knights won nine of the twelve events in the 95-85 win over Newington on Oct. 15.

The 200 medley relay team of Meghan Hammarlund, Sarah Meade, Maddie Symecko and Gianna Perugini took first in a time of 2:02.39. Hammarlund also took first in the individual medley (2:22.73) and 100 butterfly (1:04.01).

Hammarlund also won with the 400 freestyle relay team along with Emma Jekubovich, Maddie Symecko and Andie Nadeau. They finished with a time of 4:00.2.

Nadeau also placed first in the 500 free in 5:35.51, while Symecko took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.55.

Kelly Perrotti scored 179.05 to take first in diving, and Gianna Perugini took first in the 50 free in 26.39.

First loss of the season

OCT. 18—The meet against Conard last Friday was a nail-biter throughout. Southington held a narrow lead at the intermission, and the score of the meet was never separated by more than four points. However, Conard won the last few events for the narrow win.

“Regardless of the score at the end of the contest, this was our best meet of the season by far,” Tuttle said. “These are the type of meets that you wish you can replicate all season, because it produces the best out of everyone on the pool deck. Conard being a big conference rival for us, our girls were ready to compete and operating at a high level. Collectively as a team we had 18 best times, not including splits in relays, which is evidence of each of the athletes of a 60-person roster improving and setting new personal bests.”

Hammarlund again placed first in the individual medley and 100 butterfly, with respective times of 2:21.51 and 1:03.25.

Nadeau was also a double winner, with a time of 2:01.23 in the 200 free and 56.13 in the 100 free.

“Andie Nadeau who put in two incredible individual performances, posting best times in both the 200 and 100 free and out-touching her opponent by hundredths of a second in each,” Tuttle said.

Nadeau was also on the 200 free relay team with Anny Moquete, Emma Jekubovich and Perugini, which won with a time of 1:49.05. Perugini also placed first in the 50 free in 26.00.

Tuttle and the Knights also took time out during the meet against Conard to raise awareness to and collect donations for the Julia Bruno foundation and scholarship. Bruno, a senior at Southington, died tragically last month.

Called a “Swim to Remember,” both Southington and Conard worked to raise over $700 to go towards the foundation.

“The true value of this meet was honoring the life and the memory of Julia Bruno,” Tuttle said. “Captains Sarah Meade, Gianna Perugini, Hannah Lasbury, Kelly Bergland and Anny Moquete took it upon themselves to organize and carry out the event. For their generosity and compassion I am truly proud and grateful.”

Up next: Southington was scheduled for one match this week as they hosted Hall on Wednesday. The CCC diving invitational is scheduled for tomorrow at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford, from 1 to 4 p.m.

