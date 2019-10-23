Girls Volleyball: Spikers beat Glastonbury, fall to St. Joe’s

By SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Southington volleyball rebounded strong from their loss to Bristol Eastern with a comeback victory over Glastonbury (10-4) on Oct. 17. However, they suffered a 3-1 defeat to out-of-conference opponent, St. Joseph, the next night to drop their record to 7-5 (7-3 CCC).

Win over Glastonbury

OCT. 17—Glastonbury jumped out to a huge lead in the first set, as they were up 15-5 at one point. However, Southington stormed back and had a 22-20 lead. But the Tomahawks held on to win the first set 25-23, thanks to come critical errors from the Knights.

The Knights would storm back from the tough first-set loss, as they jumped out to leads in the second, third, and fourth set to win 3-1. They won each set by at least nine points.

Southington had more errors than Glastonbury but had a huge advantage in kills, 41-20, and aces, 21-7. Brooke Cooney shined again with 13 kills, eight digs, and four aces. Katie D’agostino had 10 kills to go with seven digs, two blocks, and two aces.

Rachel Possidento and Katie Gunderson each had seven kills, while Possidento added two blocks and five aces. Mackenzie Coppola had 35 assists and seven digs.

“I think that is the best we played all year,” coach Rich Heitz said. “We were down 15-5 in set one. We lost it 25-23 but I think we grabbed the momentum. We served really well in that match. Well over 90%. We hit our seams very well.”

Glastonbury came into last Thursday’s matchup having won seven in a row.

Loss to St. Joseph

OCT. 18—Southington and St. Joseph were neck-and-neck in every set. The Cadets held the largest lead of the first set at 17-11, but the Knights eventually brought their deficit to just 16-18. However, St. Joseph won seven of the last 10 points to take the set, 25-19.

The momentum went back to Southington in an even closer second set, where the largest lead by either team was four. After having their lead narrowed to 22-21, Gunderson recorded a key spike to increase the lead and Coppola delivered an ace for their 25th and set-winning point.

The third and fourth set were two more nail-biters. After it was tied at 19 in the third set, St. Joseph won five of their last six points on Southington errors to win 25-21.

“I think a lot of it is mental,” Heitz said of the errors. “That is something we are trying to work on in practice and before games. Volleyball is an emotionally and mentally charged game. We can’t lose belief in ourselves on the court. That is something we have struggled with at times this year.”

The Knights almost mounted a big comeback in the fourth set. After trailing 13-20, they won six of the next eight points to close it to 19-22. But again, the Cadets won their last three points on errors and escaped with the 25-23 set victory and the 3-1 win.

Cooney had 11 kills and 10 digs. Kayli Garcia recorded 10 kills and three blocks, while D’agostino had four blocks and five kills. Era Pasha had 16 digs and Coppola had 29 assists.

Up next: Southington had three scheduled matches this week. They were scheduled to host Farmington (5-7) on Monday before traveling to Newington (10-5) on Wednesday. They are set to host Conard (11-2) tonight at 6 p.m.

