Lake Compounce GM honored by carousel museum

The New England Carousel Museum’s Board of Directors and the Bristol Center for Arts & Culture has announced the recipients of the 2019 ACE Awards: Jerry Brick, general Manager of Lake Compounce and BBK’s Bob Alim, Bob Beaudreau, and Kevin Prior, the trio behind Broadview Manor.

The ACE Awards honors those who contribute to the arts, culture, and entertainment of Greater Bristol.

The ACE Awards will be presented at an annual fundraising dinner on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 6 to 10 p.m. and will include a social hour, buffet dinner, awards ceremony, 50/50 raffle, and musical performance produced by Sally Kish and Mary Lynn Gagnon.

Jerry Brick, general manager of Lake Compounce was born in Buffalo, N.Y. where he began his career in 1986 making cotton candy at Darien Lake Theme Park. After college he worked at Six Flags Darien Lake full-time until 1994. From there, Brick went on to work for the Marriott Corporation as a traveling manager working with accounts, mostly zoos, aquariums, and theme parks, throughout the east coast.

Late in 1995, Brick took a position working for the Wet N’ Wild Corporation in Greensboro, N.C. and in October 1996 he moved to Lake Compounce and became their food and beverage manager. After just three days, he was quickly and impressively promoted to the director of revenue. In 2000, he moved into the assistant general manager role and then in October 2004 was promoted again to general manager.

He was named the Industry Person of the Year in 2017 by Amusement Today in the Theme Parks and Attractions category and has served on numerous boards for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

Bob Alim, Bob Boudreau and Kevin Prior – collectively known as BBK, moved to Bristol in December 2005. They purchased the former home of Patti Ewen on Broadview Street for its potential, not just to support them through the rest of their lives, but also for its capacity to support their love for entertaining. On Dec. 15, they debuted their historic home “Broadview Manor,” and immediately became involved in the full spectrum of local activities.

Joining nearly every arts and culture organization in Bristol and attending as many local events as possible, BBK began to learn about their new community. Now almost 15 years later, the name BBK or Broadview Manor is synonymous with the words entertainment, volunteer, and humanitarian.

Always willing to help local charitable causes and inspire others to get involved, BBK began an annual October house party called “Cocktails at Eight.” This single-night, third Saturday in October event has raised more than $100,000 for nonprofit organizations, important health and human service initiatives, and game changing opportunities for citizens across the broad socio-economic spectrum.

Together, they had years of experience from their days of raising funds for the Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective. Harnessing that experience, BBK began to focus on the needs of the Bristol community, selecting a Bristol nonprofit to benefit from this October fundraising event, including the Preservation and Educational Programming of Norm Taillon’s Blacksmith Shoppe at Shepard Meadows, Bristol Boys & Girls Club Family Center, For Goodness Sake, Imagine Nation – A Museum Early Learning Center, Bristol Preschool Child Care Center, and just recently Bristol Parks and Recreation’s 2020 “All-Heart Pop Up Parks”. They have also hosted similar fundraising events at their home to benefit the Quota Club and Bristol Hospital. You will often find a Broadview Manor High Tea, Cocktail Party, or multi-course dinner event as a popular auction item at many nonprofit functions.

Tickets are $65 each or $520 for a reserved table of eight.

Tickets can be purchased at the Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Checks made payable to the Carousel Museum.

The proceeds from this event will benefit educational programming and general operations of The New England Carousel Museum.

For information or to order tickets visit www.thecarouselmuseum.org/aceawardsdinner