Obituary: James ‘Jimer’ Tyler Smith, 74

James “Jimer” Tyler Smith of Southington passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home surround by his family after a long illness and courageous battle. He was the husband to his devoted wife of 51 years Barbara (Welch) Smith.

Born July 8, 1945 in Hartford he was the son of the late Delbert and Agnes (Welch) Smith. Jim graduated from Pulaski High School and was proud to serve on the USS St. Paul, with the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from Northeast Utilities after 38 years of service. He then worked part-time at the Stanley Golf Course, where he loved his Thursday golf matches.

Jim was active in several clubs and associations and leaves behind many great friends. He cherished his family vacations on Martha’s Vineyard as well as the great annual long weekends with friends there. He and Barbara were able to enjoy several winters in Ocean Ridge, FL and his annual golf trips with the guys. Jim truly lived life to the fullest.

In addition to his wife he leaves his daughter Abigail Smith, his son Tyler Smith and daughter-in-law Betsy. He was always so proud of his grandchildren, Anthony, Kaley and Megan Smith. Jim also leaves behind his sister, Kathy Picano of Rocky Hill, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kate and Rick Browne of WA and several nieces and nephews. Jim’s family would like to thank the Hartford Healthcare nurses and hospice staff for their care.

His Funeral will be held on Friday, October 18th at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville for a mass at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hartford Healthcare Hospice at Home, 300 Queen St., Southington, CT 06489 or to a charity of your choice. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com