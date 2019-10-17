Obituary: Ernest F. Burkhardt Jr., 92

Ernest F. Burkhardt Jr., 92, of Southington, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center. He was the husband of Barbara (Dawson) Burkhardt.

He was born Aug. 3, 1927 in Meriden, the son of the late Ernest F. Sr. and Ethel I. (Hutton) Burkhardt. He retired from Ideal Forge Inc. as plant and personal manager. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving in Korea and was a member of the First Baptist Church.

Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Ernest F. Burkhardt III of New Hampshire, Todd D. Burkhardt of Terryville, William D. Burkhardt of Madison and Timothy D. Burkhardt of MA. He also leaves 9 grandchildren, Heather, Justin, Kelsea, Amy, Meghan, Adam, Colin and Jack. He also is survived by 2 sisters Shirley Olson of AZ and Evelyn Olson of Farmington and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a granddaughter Victoria Elizabeth and a brother Donald Burkhardt.

A service honoring his live will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave. Southington. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Donations may be made in his memory to First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave. Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com