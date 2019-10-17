Obituary: Bogdan Plochocki, 81

Bogdan Plochocki, 81, of Southington, CT, passed suddenly and unexpectedly in Hartford Hospital on Tuesday October 8, 2019. Born in Warsaw Poland on May 1, 1938 to the late Jan and Modesta (Wiankowska), he became an orphan during the Warsaw Uprising and was rescued to a nearby convent. His young life was shaped in state-run institutions where he learned to value friendships, compassion and family. Despite the social indoctrination attempts he became a staunch partisan, a spark in the anti-communist movement that eventually led to the Solidarity movement and a democracy in Poland. He emigrated in 1971 to escape persecution and to provide safety and opportunity for his young family, settling in New Britain, CT he found gainful employment in Atlantic Machine and Fenn Manufacturing where he established many sincere friendships. He will be greatly missed by everyone whose life he touched and by many whose life he enhanced that will never know of his personal sacrifices.

He leaves behind Anna (Niechwiedowicz) Plochocki, his beloved wife of 55 years; his sons Greg and wife Barbara, Robert and wife Cindy, and the grandchildren that he adored: Alexander, Anthony, Ashley, Zachary and Joshua.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A brief visitation will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15 followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 at Sacred Heart Church. He will be laid to rest privately at Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net