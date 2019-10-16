Police investigate bar brawl at Tavern 42

Southington Police responded to Tavern 42 at 42 West Main St. in Plantsville on Saturday, Oct. 12, on a report that a “large fight” had taken place inside of the restaurant.

It was reported that a large group was sitting at a table when Hiran Sepulveda, 36, of Berlin, and an unknown male (not yet been identified) became involved in a verbal dispute, in which the unknown male punched Sepulveda in the face. Multiple people began to push each other, including Raul Maldonado, 36, of Meriden.

According to SPD, surveillance video from inside the restaurant shows the unknown male who struck Sepulveda fled out the back door with an unknown female. Once the incident began, Maldonado “took a plate from a table, and swung it at the head of Marcus Jones, 32, of Hartford. Jones then struck Maldonado in the face several times, and continued to attempt to go after Maldonado as people” attempted to separate them.

No serious injuries were sustained in this incident.

As a result of this incident, Maldonado was issued a misdemeanor summons for second degree breach of peace. He was released on a $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in New Britain court on Monday, Oct. 28.

Jones was issued a misdemeanor summons for second degree breach of peace. He was released on a $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in New Britain court on Monday, Oct. 28.

Sepulveda was charged with second degree breach of peace, and interfering with an officer, allegedly due to the fact that when police arrived and were separating the involved people, Sepulveda pushed an officer. He was released on a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in New Britain court on Monday, Oct. 28.

The man who originally struck Sepulveda in the face has yet to be identified at this time.