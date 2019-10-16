Police blotter for the Oct. 18 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Oct. 2 to Wednesday, Oct. 9:

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Kristen Michanczyk, 41, of 40 Nod Brook Rd., Wallingford, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to renew registration.

Michael Badgley, 31, of 2786 Meriden Waterbury Rd., Southington, was charged with first degree criminal mischief, violation of a protective order, third degree assault, and third degree strangulation.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Tomek Paluch, 30, of last known address 99 Sunnydale Ave., Bristol, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Tomek Paluch, 30, of last known address 99 Sunnydale Ave., Bristol, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Friday, Oct. 4

Richard Cavello, 61, of 585 Pleasant St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Jason Marek, 38, of 585 Pleasant St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Joseph Chordas V, 23, of 69 Valley View Ct., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic signal, and evading responsibility.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Angel Arocho, 34, of 133 South St., Waterbury, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Sunday, Oct. 6

James Bartis III, 58, of 29 Lantern Hill Rd., Forestville, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Bartis III, 59, of 29 Lantern Hill Rd., Forestville, was charged with violating probation..

Monday, Oct. 7

Kimberly Krieger, 54, of 13 Darling St., Southington, was charged with violating probation.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Michael Badgley, 31, of 2786 Meriden Waterbury Rd., Southington, was charged with violating probation.

Michael Badgley, 31, of 2786 Meriden Waterbury Rd., Southington, was charged with violating probation.

Justin Comeau, 25, of 37 Wayne Dr., Plainville, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Sky Glenn, 31, of 25 Wilson St., Waterbury, was charged with evading responsibility.

Kyle Jankowski, 24, of 25 Carter Lane, Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Wednesday, Oct. 9