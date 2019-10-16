Girls soccer scores 2 more wins, improves to 9-0

It was another nearly flawless week for the Southington girls soccer team, as they outscored their two opponents, 6-1, and improved to 9-0, the best record in the Central Connecticut Conference. On the season, they have outscored their opponents, 33-3.

After being on the road at Avon and Wethersfield last week, they returned home this week as they defeated NW Catholic, 3-0, and Berlin, 3-1.

Win over NW Catholic

OCT. 9—Southington jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first half against the Lions. Jessica Carr scored off a Maya Wroblewski assist to make it 1-0. That gave Wroblewski her team-leading seventh assist on the season. Wroblewski then scored herself later in the half, with the assist coming from Shannon Litchfield. It was Wroblewski’s fourth goal of the season.

Allison Carr scored the lone goal of the second half, giving her eight on the season. Jessica Carr picked up the assist on the goal, her fifth of the year.

Southington took twice as many shots as NW Catholic, outshooting them 18-9. Emily Eigo and Lexi Almeida combined for five saves for the clean sheet for the Knights.

NW Catholic keeper Sophia Boudreaux recorded five saves in the loss.

Win over Berlin

OCT. 11—Southington’s dominance continued into Friday’s matchup against Berlin. The Carr-connection was found again in the first half, with Allison finding Jessica for the lone goal of the first half.

Jessica Carr found the net again in the second half, this time being found by Litchfield. Litchfield recorded two assists in the contest, with the other finding Talie Richardson for her first goal of the year.

Litchfield is one of two players for the Knights with at least five goals and five assists, with the other being Jessica Carr.

Southington outshot Berlin 15-1. Berlin’s lone shot was from Taylor Edmon, which found the back of the net in the second half.

Natalie Chorzepa made seven saves for Berlin in the loss.

Up next: Southington was scheduled to play at Tolland on Tuesday before returning home tonight to take on Glastonbury at 6 p.m.

They have seven games left before the CIAC tournament begins Nov. 9.

