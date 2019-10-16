Field hockey beats East Catholic, falls to Hall

By SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

Southington field hockey has hovered around .500 all season but have not been able to climb over that hump. They stayed on the road last week as they traveled to East Catholic then to Hall.

After an impressive showing against East Catholic, it seemed that might have gotten them on the right track heading into their matchup last Friday against Hall. But Hall’s defense kept Southington in check and won, 2-1, dropping the Knights to 4-5 on the season.

Here is what happened:

Win over East Catholic

OCT. 7—Southington had their best offensive performance of the season in a 7-1 win over East Catholic (0-7-1) on Oct. 7. Six different Knights recorded an assist in the win. It was the third consecutive game that East Catholic gave up at least six goals.

Maggie Ritchie led the way again with two goals, giving her a team-leading nine on the season. Nikki Greco, Jenna Sheehan, Emma Doran, Vanessa Heigel, and Kate Barner each added a goal as well. It was Greco’s fourth goal of the season and for Doran, it was her third. Heigel and Barner each recorded their second goal of the season.

Southington was without their two top goalies, Abby Delgado and Kate Pryzbylski, due to illness. So coach Erin Luddy turned to Abby LeBarron to handle the duties.

LeBarron handled the goal well, giving up one goal and recording two saves. East Catholic goalie, Katie Batman, recorded ten saves in the loss.

Tough loss to Hall

OCT. 11—Southington battled with a Hall team that had just one loss so far. The Warriors held a narrow 1-0 lead at halftime thanks to a goal from Bridget McGann.

The Knights got on the board in the second half with a goal from Sheehan. She is the second player for Southington to record her fifth goal of the season. Emma Doran picked up the assist, her fifth of the season which leads the team.

The game-deciding goal came from Hall’s Chloe Nordyke. It was Hall’s first game this season that was decided by a goal since their season-opener against Glastonbury.

Delgado and Pryzbylski returned to the goalie spot against the Warriors, and they combined for seven saves. Delgado played the first half and recorded three saves, while Pryzbylski recorded four saves as she played the second half.

Southington was able to generate five penalty corners but could not score outside of Sheehan’s score.

Looking ahead: As of the beginning of this week, Southington is eligible for the CIAC tournament, as every team must have a winning percentage of .400 or better. They have seven games remaining on their schedule before the CIAC tournament begins Nov. 11.

This week, the Knights were scheduled to play Conard (6-1-2) on Tuesday before traveling to Hamden (1-6-2) on Saturday for an 11 a.m. start.

