Boys soccer scores ties against NW Catholic, Maloney

By SPENCER DREHER

STAFF WRITER

The Southington boys soccer team headed into last week hoping to build off their second win of the season, a 1-0 victory over Bulkeley on Oct. 4. With games against NW Catholic (3-3-3) and Maloney (3-5-1), the Knights (2-4-3) had a chance to climb back to a .500 winning percentage.

Instead, Southington ended the week with two hard-fought 1-1 ties, both games ending in overtime. Against Northwest Catholic, Southington had to battle back from down 1-0. Against Maloney, it was the Knights who drew first blood but couldn’t hold on.

Against Maloney, in a game that could have gone either way, Marek Kryzanski put Southington up 1-0 with his second goal of the season, with the assist coming from Mitchell Messina. The Knights could have gone up 2-0 just moments later.

As Maloney was trying to clear the ball from near their goal, Kryzanski deflected the ball off the Maloney post. Joseph Tellerico had a chance off the deflection but shot it off the other post from just outside the box.

With four minutes left in the first half, Maloney’s Kejuan Miller provided the equalizer for the Spartans and it was 1-1 heading into halftime.

Each team had their chances to take the lead throughout the second half and overtime. Maloney’s best chance came with ten seconds left in regulation, when Zechariah Smith striked the ball off Southington’s crossbar. They would not threaten to score in overtime.

Southington’s best chance came in overtime. Just 45 seconds into the period, Ryan Daddona attempted a sliding shot but Maloney’s goalie, Devin Juan was able to make the save. They also had chances before the end of regulation.

With just under ten minutes left, Kryzanski worked the ball just outside the Maloney box. Kryzanski got a shot off despite pressure from Maloney’s defense, but it was deflected out of bounds by Juan. On the ensuing corner, Tellerico found Cooper Burdette but Burdette’s shot went wide. Juan also made a key save off a shot from 10 yards out by Daddona.

Southington opened the week with a 1-1 tie to Northwest Catholic. The Lions jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal from Cian Houton.

The Knights were able to respond in the second half with Cole Marek’s third goal of the season, assisted by Burdette. Ryan Lunn recorded six saves.

Southington’s schedule did not get any easier this week, with scheduled matches against Tolland (6-1-1) and Glastonbury (8-0-1). With just seven games left, they need a record with at least a .400 winning percentage to qualify for the CIAC playoffs.

The Knights were scheduled to host Tolland on Tuesday, and they were set to travel to Glastonbury tonight for a 5:00 start.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at SDreher@SouthingtonObserver.com.