Spin Doctors to perform on the Apple Harvest Festival main stage tonight

By JOHN GORALSKI

EDITOR

Tonight’s weather forecast is calling for cloudy conditions, but there’s very little threat of rain. As a result, Apple Harvest Festival officials have confirmed that tonight’s Spin Doctors concert will be performed on the main stage as scheduled.

“We’re good to go,” said AHF chair Christopher Palmieri. “The crew came down last night to check everything out, and they’re going to be there shortly to start getting ready.” The Spin Doctors are an American rock band best known for their late 90s hits, “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.” The concert is free and scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. tonight.

The show will cap a full day of activities for the second weekend of the Apple Harvest Festival, which features the annual arts and crafts show with over 50 booths, along with most of the vendors and features of the first week.

The festival will be open today, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and tomorrow, noon to 5 p.m.

“We’ve got some great events going on with our annual arts and crafts festival,” Palmieri said. “We’ve got a great number of vendors with a wide variety of crafts to showcase, and of course we’ll feature our headline band, The Spin Doctors. We’re looking forward to a great show.”

Today’s activities began at 11 a.m. and will culminate with the Spin Doctors concert tonight.

Today’s main stage entertainment also includes the apple pie eating contest (12 p.m.), the Amazing Andy (1 p.m.), music by Relic (3 p.m.), and of course the Spin Doctors at 7:45 p.m.