Obituary: Gilbert A. Menard, 90

Gilbert A. Menard, 90, of the Plantsville section of Southington and formerly of New Britain, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. He had been the loving husband of Rita (Plourde) Menard for 65 years.

Gil was born in Brunswick, ME on June 4, 1929 to the late Odilas and Yvonne (Morin) Menard.He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a scaffolder at American Plasterers, retiring after over 30 years of service. After his retirement, Gil continued to work at Carquest and at the Aqua Turf. Gil was an avid gardener and woodworker. He will be remembered for his ability to fix anything, his sweet tomatoes and his infectious smile.

In addition to his wife Rita, Gil is survived by three children, son, Steve Menard and his wife Mona, of Plantsville, daughter, Linda Harrington and her husband Dana of Marion, and son, Gary Menard and his wife Jessie of Tucson Arizona; 4 grandchildren: Melissa Thurston and her husband Jeffrey of Litchfield, Joshua Menard and his wife Faye of Danbury, Kylie Harrington of New Britain and Robert Stephano and his wife Christie of CA and one great-granddaughter, Morgan Leigh Thurston. He is also survived by three siblings, Gerard Menard and his wife Val, Georgette Moffett and Gloria Fraser and her husband Norman, all of Maine and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother, George Menard.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gilbert’s memory may be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, https://www.curemeso.org/donate/

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Military honors will follow. Calling hours will be held from 3 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions please visit www.PlantsvilleFuneralHome.com.