Police blotter for the Oct. 11 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Sept. 20 to Thursday, Sept. 26:
Friday, Sept. 27
- Robert Emfinger, 48, of 8 Rogers Rd., Wolcott, was charged with first degree criminal trespassing.
Saturday Sept. 28
- Ian Steele, 45, 32 Brookside Dr., Southington, was charged with violation of a restraining order.
Sunday, Sept 29
- Scott Jenkins, 54, of 13 Skylvan Way, Wallingford, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and evading responsibility.
- Danily Ramos, 23, of 20 May St., New Britain, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
- Daniel Lupone, 26, of 97 Madriver Rd., Wolcott, was charged with simple trespassing.
- Jack Michaud, 22, of 42 Allentown Rd., Terryville, was charged with simple trespassing.
- Nicholas Madore, 24, of 10 Summit St., Bristol, was charged with simple trespassing.
- Connor Bernier, 22, of 8 Helen Rd., Terryville, was charged with simple trespassing.
Monday, Sept. 30
- Todd Whittaker, 52, homeless, was charged with first degree failure to appear.
- Todd Whittaker, 52, homeless, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Peter Knappe, 48, of 268 N. Harker Ave., Waterbury, was charged with third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief and third degree larceny.
- Brianna Grimes, 23, of 42 Maple St., Meriden, was charged with creating a public disturbance.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
- Stephen Reid, 27, of 608 1/2 Market St., Lewisburg, Pa., was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Thomas Smith, 34, of 25 Mountain View Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening, disorderly conduct, and third degree assault.
- Richard Gaetano, 34, of 155 Bristol St., Thomaston, was charged with probation violation.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Thomas Smith, 34, 25 Mountain View Rd., Southington, was charged with probation violation.