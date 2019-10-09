Police blotter for the Oct. 11 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Sept. 20 to Thursday, Sept. 26:

Friday, Sept. 27

Robert Emfinger, 48, of 8 Rogers Rd., Wolcott, was charged with first degree criminal trespassing.

Saturday Sept. 28

Ian Steele, 45, 32 Brookside Dr., Southington, was charged with violation of a restraining order.

Sunday, Sept 29

Scott Jenkins, 54, of 13 Skylvan Way, Wallingford, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and evading responsibility.

Monday, Sept. 30

Todd Whittaker, 52, homeless, was charged with first degree failure to appear.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Stephen Reid, 27, of 608 1/2 Market St., Lewisburg, Pa., was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Wednesday, Oct. 2