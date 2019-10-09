Listings, Police

Police blotter for the Oct. 11 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Sept. 20 to Thursday, Sept. 26:

Friday, Sept. 27

  • Robert Emfinger, 48, of 8 Rogers Rd., Wolcott, was charged with first degree criminal trespassing.

Saturday Sept. 28

  • Ian Steele, 45, 32 Brookside Dr., Southington, was charged with violation of a restraining order.

Sunday, Sept 29

  • Scott Jenkins, 54, of 13 Skylvan Way, Wallingford, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and evading responsibility.
  • Danily Ramos, 23, of 20 May St., New Britain, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
  • Daniel Lupone, 26, of 97 Madriver Rd., Wolcott, was charged with simple trespassing.
  • Jack Michaud, 22, of 42 Allentown Rd., Terryville, was charged with simple trespassing.
  • Nicholas Madore, 24, of 10 Summit St., Bristol, was charged with simple trespassing.
  • Connor Bernier, 22, of 8 Helen Rd., Terryville, was charged with simple trespassing.

Monday, Sept. 30

  • Todd Whittaker, 52, homeless, was charged with first degree failure to appear.
  • Todd Whittaker, 52, homeless, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
  • Peter Knappe, 48, of 268 N. Harker Ave., Waterbury, was charged with third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief and third degree larceny.
  • Brianna Grimes, 23, of 42 Maple St., Meriden, was charged with creating a public disturbance.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

  • Stephen Reid, 27, of 608 1/2 Market St., Lewisburg, Pa., was charged with second degree failure to appear.
  • Thomas Smith, 34, of 25 Mountain View Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening, disorderly conduct, and third degree assault.
  • Richard Gaetano, 34, of 155 Bristol St., Thomaston, was charged with probation violation.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

  • Thomas Smith, 34, 25 Mountain View Rd., Southington, was charged with probation violation.

