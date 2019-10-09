Girls Soccer streak continues

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington girls soccer kicked off last week with a 4-0 road win at Avon on Oct. 1. The Lady Knights stayed on the road for an Oct. 4 game at Wethersfield, and they won that game as well, 4-1, over the Eagles. Southington improved to 7-0 on the season.

Here’s what happened last week:

Avon win

OCT. 1—The Knights tallied two goals in each half in the road victory over the Falcons at Fisher Meadows.

Abby Sowa started the scoring in the first half off an assist from Maya Wroblewski. Shannon Litchfield gave Southington a two-goal lead off an assist from Talie Richardson. In the second half, it was Wroblewski’s time to score a goal, and she did so off an assist from Sowa. Brianna Linehan completed the scoring with a goal off an assist from Savannah Krom.

Emily Eigo and Lexi Almeida combined for three saves for the clean sheet for Southington. The Knights outshot the Falcons, 22-4, and had a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Avon keeper Lilly Langevin made 14 saves in the loss.

Wethersfield win

OCT. 4—The Knights were able to pull away from the Eagles in the second half on the turf of Cottone Field at Wethersfield High School.

Wethersfield cut Southington’s lead in half, 2-1, on a Madison Righi goal off of an Emma Klementon assist. The Knights put the game away on goals by Alli Carr and Litchfield. Carr’s second goal of the game, this time off of a Jess Carr assist, made the score 3-1. When Litchfield scored off a Wroblewski assist, Southington had the 4-1 margin it would win by.

Alli Carr scored the lone goal of the first half off of an Emma Panarella assist. Litchfield picked up her first goal of the evening in the second half as the Knights built a 2-0 lead. That goal was assisted by Panarella.

Eigo and Almeida combined for four saves in the victory. Wethersfield keeper Vanessa Vindetti made nine saves in the loss. The Knights outshot the Eagles, 16-5, and had eight corners to just one for the home team.

Up next: Southington returned home for two games this week. The Knights hosted NW Catholic on Wednesday. On Friday, Southington plays Berlin at 3:45 p.m. on the turf of Fontana Field.

