Fire report for the Oct. 11 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 22:

Monday, Sept. 16

7:48 a.m., 1505 West St., Central Baptist, Alarm system activation, no fire

7 p.m., West St. and Curtiss St., Vehicle accident

Tuesday, Sept. 17

6:06 a.m., 845 Glacier Way, Medical assist (EMS)

7:02 a.m., 99 Executive Blvd. S., Detector activation, no fire

9:48 a.m., 1700 West St., Wine Works, Oil or other combustible liquid

10:33 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Public service

10:52 a.m., 216 Monarch Dr., Smoke detector activation

2:11 p.m., 802 Old Turnpike Rd., HazMat release investigation

Wednesday, Sept. 18

10:18 a.m., 34 High Tower Rd., Public service

11:12 a.m., 32 Darling St., Medical assist (EMS)

11:36 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation, no fire

11:42 a.m., 115 LePage Dr., Dispatched and canceled en route

5:23 p.m., 550 Darling St., Tudor Ridge, Brush or brush-and-grass mix

Thursday, Sept. 19

4:53 a.m., 48 Sommers Hill Dr., Smoke detector activation

8:16 a.m., Marion Ave. and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

8:18 a.m., 1538 Flanders Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

10:29 a.m., 125 Jude Ln., Smoke detector activation, no fire

1:06 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Police matter

3:40 p.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Lock-out Vehicle

5:21 p.m., 273 W. Center St., Smoke detector activation

7:22 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Unintentional transmission

Friday, Sept. 20

4:32 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

4:42 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

7:30 a.m., 26 Windsor Way, CO detector activation

8:43 a.m., 23 North rd., Alarm system activation, no fire

10:29 a.m., 1219 S. Main St., Gas leak

10:45 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

1:27 p.m., 54 Apple Gate, CO detector activation

3:05 p.m., 259 Loper St., CO detector activation

7:16 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Medical assist (EMS)

11:26 p.m., 1219 S. Main St., Slider’s, Vehicle accident

Saturday, Sept. 21

4:29 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

5:21 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

11:39 a.m., 2727 Mt. Vernon Rd., CO detector activation

2:20 p.m., Anne Rd. and Burritt St., Citizen complaint

6:58 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

7:43 p.m., Queen St. and I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

11:55 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., HazMat release investigation

Sunday, Sept. 22