Field hockey falls below .500

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington field hockey was on the road for both games last week, and each ended in a loss.

Southington led Wethersfield 1-0 at the half on the turf of Cottone Field on Oct. 1, but the Eagles rallied for a 4-1 victory. On Oct. 4, the Knights traveled to Branford, where they lost to the Hornets, 6-1.

Southington saw its record fall to 3-4. Here’s what happened last week:

Wethersfield loss

OCT. 1—The Knights generated six penalty corners in the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break. The second half belonged to the undefeated Eagles (6-0 through Oct. 3).

Wethersfield scored four goals in the second half, including two from Logan Lisella. The Eagles built a 3-1 lead with 14 minutes to go in the game, and the Knights made a switch at goalie. Abby Delgado (3 saves came in for Kate Pryzbylski (3 saves), but Wethersfield was able to add another goal.

Southington generated just one penalty corner in the second half. The first half goal for the Knights was scored by Maggie Ritchie. Ritchie’s goal was only the second score that Wethersfield had given up in its first six games. The Eagles gave up a goal to Avon in a 4-1 road win on Sept. 18.

Branford loss

OCT. 3—The Knights made the long trip to Branford, but a solid Hornets team didn’t put out a welcome mat.

Branford (4-2 through Oct. 3) got a hat trick from Brianna Shaw in the win on the home turf at Branford High School. Molly Zaffino added two goals while Scout Engstrom chipped in one goal. Nina Shamas made one save for the Hornets. Branford’s two losses were to Wilton (6-2 on Sept. 14) and Guilford (8-0 on Sept. 27). As of Oct. 3, Guilford (6-0) and Wethersfield were the only undefeated and untied teams left in Class M. Wilton, which was 13th in Class L after games played on Oct. 3, was 5-3 with one loss coming in overtime.

Nikki Greco scored the lone goal for Southington off an assist from Ritchie. Abby Delgado made 11 saves for the Knights in the loss.

Up next: Southington continues its season-long stretch of six straight road games with two more this week. The Knights were at East Catholic on Monday. Southington plays at Hall on Friday at 6 p.m.

