Obituary: Edward J. McCool, 87

Edward J. McCool, 87 of Terryville, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Ed was born on October 20, 1932 in Hartford, son of the late James and Aurore (Chamberland) McCool. He was a 1950 graduate of Weaver High School in Hartford, a Veteran of the US Navy, having served in the Korean War and a member of the Southington American Legion Post 72. He was a skilled stair and cabinet builder and was the owner of Southington Stair & Cabinet Company. An avid golfer, he was a member of “The Brothers Bill” golf group for many years golfing at the Southington Golf Club. Ed loved to travel and made many trips to his favorite locations of Bermuda, Barbados and San Diego throughout his life.Ed is survived by his wife Mary (Gamba) McCool and their children Steven McCool and his wife Vicki of Colorado, Cheryl Sabetta and her husband Eric of East Haddam, Keith McCool and his wife Cindy of Terryville, Lynn Veronesi and her husband Tom of Forestville, Paul McCool and his wife MaryAnn of Southington and James McCool and his wife Stacy of Southington. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sons Michael McCool and Edward McCool Jr, his grandson Kevin McCool and his beloved daughter-in-law Emilia McCool.Funeral services will held be on Saturday, October 5th at 9:30am from Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main Street Terryville with a mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery Terryville. Calling hours are Friday, October 4th from 6:00-8:00pm at Scott Funeral Home.The family would like to thank the staff at Cook Willow Health Center for their compassionate care of our father during his final days. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com