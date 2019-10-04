Commentary: Kicking off the second half-century in style

Welcome, Apple Harvest fans,

The 2019 Apple Harvest Festival is fast approaching and over the course of two weekends, Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13. Those in attendance will experience great food, a large carnival, the always well-attended parade and other activities and exhibits that are sure to please visitors of all ages. Most importantly, the festival continues to offer free admission, parking, and entertainment!

Along with the many returning food/exhibit vendors that have become staples of the festival, perhaps most notably the apple fritter booth, there will be several new vendors this year offering a wide variety of food selections for festival goers.

Exciting special attractions will include a Laser Light Show on Friday, Oct. 4; fireworks on Saturday, Oct. 5, the parade on Sunday, Oct. 6 (this year’s parade theme is “Bushels of Family Fun”), and the Bradley Mountain Farm Goats who will be located on the Town Green for both weekends.

We are very pleased to offer a new attraction this year called The Butterfly Experience that will be situated in the middle of the Town Green on Oct. 5-6. This interactive attraction is sure to be a fan favorite for the younger festival goers in attendance.

A special concert performance by the 90s rock band, Spin Doctors, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7:45 p.m., on the main stage. This free concert event will be standing room only and is guaranteed to draw a large crowd, so be sure to arrive early.

The annual Arts & Crafts Show will take place during the second weekend of the festival, Oct. 12-13, in the parking lot behind the main stage. There will be over 40 vendors on site showcasing a variety of handcrafted products.

This year we are pleased to welcome volunteers from two local organizations who will staff the three beverage booths located on Apple Alley and Riccio Way for the entirety of the festival. Very special thanks to the Southington Chamber of Commerce, who will be staffing two of the booths, as well as the United of Way of Southington, who will staff the third booth.

This year the festival went in a bit of a different direction as its leadership was put under the Town’s Recreation Department staff. My assistant, Julia Berardinelli, and I are very grateful to have been given the opportunity to lead the 2019 festival, but this is far more than a two-man operation. Thank you to the Apple Harvest Festival Supervisory Committee for their leadership and support, all of our Festival Sub-Committee Chairs, Sponsorship Coordinator Melissa Cocuzza, the many sponsors and vendors that support this event, and to all of the volunteers who generously offer their time and effort to make this event possible.

I look forward to seeing you all at the 51st annual Apple Harvest Festival!

David A. Lapreay, 2019 Apple Harvest Festival Coordinator