Apple Harvest Road Race training tip: Overcoming race anxiety

So, you’ve dreamed about running in the Apple Harvest Road Race for years, but you don’t know where to start? You’ve followed your neighbor’s results in the Southington Observer, and you’ve always wanted to make the list?

Well, if this is the year that you want to finally cross it off your bucket list, now is the time to start getting ready.

In this series, Southington YMCA personal trainer Alyssa Lombardi will provide tips for first timers committed to completing the 40th Annual Apple Harvest Road Race.Each week, we will ask Lombardi a different question about getting ready for the big day on Oct. 6.

OBSERVER: How do I overcome race anxiety?

ALYSSA LOMBARDI: Being nervous about a race is very common. We tend to have nerves, stress and anxiety over things we care about. Here are a couple of things you can do to help you overcome race day nerves.

The first thing you can do is visualize the race. Go over the race in your head and have a plan. Planning out what should happen can help reduce the stress.

The second thing is talk with a coach. Having someone knowledgeable and who has raced a lot in the past can give you some tips on how to manage the nervousness that can come with a race.

The third thing is run the course. Running the course will let you know exactly what is coming so that there are no surprises.

And last but not least, have fun. Don’t overthink things. Just execute your plan and things will fall into place.

For more information please contact the Southington YMCA’s certified personal trainer and running coach Alyssa Lombardi at alombardi@sccymca.org