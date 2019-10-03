Sponsorships help fund festival festivities

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

While residents will spend the weekend experiencing “Bushels of Family Fun,” several companies and their representatives will be enjoying the festivities through a different kind of participation—sponsorship. Apple Harvest sponsorship coordinator Melissa Cocuzza said that participation from area companies is necessary to make the two-weekend festival a reality.

“It’s a very significant part of the funds that need to be generated,” said Cocuzza. “it’s very important that we do have companies that support this festival, and hopefully, the many people who have enjoyed it.”

Besides having their names and logos displayed prominently throughout the festival, the three platinum sponsors—Eden & Main, AMR, and Bristol Health—are necessary for a few key events and activities on the schedule.

On Friday, Oct. 4, Bristol Health will be sponsoring a laser light show. Set to begin at approximately 8 p.m., it will be visible from Main Street and the town green. The laser light show was first introduced last year, and Cocuzza said that the mixture of laser lights and a carefully located smoke machine made the evening a big hit.

“My jaw was just wide open in complete amazement. I almost had tears in my eyes just to see something that beautiful in our downtown,” said Cocuzza. “They ran lasers above everyone’s head in different patterns and graphics, different things that you could visually watch, but because of the smoke and they turned the lights off on the town green, which helped to make it darker and more of an ambiance, so that was really something to see.”

On Saturday, Oct. 5, Eden & Main will sponsor the fireworks display. The fireworks are set to begin at 9 p.m., and will be viewable from all festival ground areas. And on Sunday, Oct. 6, AMR will sponsor the Apple Harvest Festival parade, which will be led by parade grand marshal John Myers.

In addition to platinum sponsors AMR, Eden & Main, and Bristol Health, the 51st annual Apple Harvest Festival was made possible by gold level sponsors Coca-Cola, Price Chopper, Realized Solutions, and several other companies at several sponsorship levels.

“Thank you so much for supporting this festival because you and your support helps really make it come together as it needs to,” said Cocuzza. “Without the sponsors it would be difficult to pull all of the beautiful things that we bring in the festival to the community.”

