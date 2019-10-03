Apple Harvest Festival parking restrictions

The Southington Police Department announced the following parking restrictions for the 2019 Apple Harvest Festival:

From Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13 the following streets will be posted as “No Parking” on either side of the street:

Academy Lane

Academy Street

Berlin Avenue (Main Street to Highwood Avenue)

Center Court

Center Place

Center Street

Chestnut Street

Columbus Avenue

Eden Avenue

High Street

Hobart Street

Liberty Street

Merrell Avenue

Mill Street (N. Main Street to Water Street)

North Liberty Street

Main Street (Center Street to Mill Street)

Oak Street

Vermont Avenue

Vermont Terrace

West Center Street (Summer Street to Howard Avenue)

Woodruff Street (Berlin Avenue to Pleasant Street).

Parade Parking

There will be special parking restrictions along the parade route from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the day of the parade, Sunday, Oct. 6, with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 13. All violators will be subject to a $35 fine and/or towing of the vehicle.

There will be no parking on the following streets due to the Apple Harvest Festival parade:

Beecher Street

Bristol Street

Chestnut Street

Church Street

Cowles Avenue

Eden Place

Elm Street

Knowles Avenue

Main Street

Matthews Street

Prospect Street (West Street to Summer Street)

Center Street

Speechley Avenue

Summer Street

Water Street

Main Street.

At 11 a.m., the following streets will have no access to traffic as a result of the parade:

Cowles Avenue

Prospect Street

Summer Street

Elm Street.

Fireworks

The fireworks display will be set off from the dog park, located on Mill Street, on Saturday, Oct. 5 (with a rain date of Saturday, Oct. 12). The section of Mill Street between N. Main Street (Rte. 10) and Water Street will be blocked off starting at 2p.m. The roads will reopen at 11 p.m.

This will create a safety zone, and traffic will be detoured around the Mill Street closure. The dog park will be closed to the public at noon on Saturday, Oct. 5. The park will reopen at noon on Sunday, Oct. 6. These closures will be in effect on Saturday, Oct. 12, into Sunday, Oct. 13, if the rain date is implemented.

During this time, the rails to trails will also be closed between High Street (YMCA) and the Weichsel Municipal Center.

Shuttle Buses

Shuttle buses back and forth from the festival will be available from Southington High School, 720 Pleasant St. Shuttles will run on Saturdays and Sundays with no service on Friday nights.

Here is the schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 1, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 11, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For current information regarding the 2019 Apple Harvest Festival, including festival hours, parking restrictions and detour information please call the Southington Police Department Apple Harvest Information Line, 860-378-1677. The Information Line will be active starting on Monday, Sept. 23.