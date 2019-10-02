Volleyball beats Simsbury, falls at Conard

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The Southington girls volleyball team split two matches on the week, and both were on the road. The Lady Knights knocked off Simsbury, 3-0, on Sept. 25, but they lost at Conard, 3-1, on Sept. 27. Southington has a record of 4-2.

Here’s what happened last week:

Simsbury sweep

SEPT. 25—The Knights tallied 14 aces in the win over the Trojans in Simsbury. The set scores were 25-21, 25-16, 25-15.

Brooke Cooney did a little bit of everything for Southington with seven kills, three aces on 11-of-12 serving, and four assists. Veronika Gorski led the Knights with nine kills while Katie D’Agostino tallied six kills. Kayli Garcia had five kills and two blocks, and Katie Gundersen added four kills. Mackenzie Coppola had a team-high five aces on 15-of-16 serving to go along with a team-best 19 assists. Rachel Possidento tallied four aces on 17-of-18 serving while Era Pasha had two aces on 12-of-14 serving and 15 digs. Victoria Zajda added nine assists for the winners.

Southington and Simsbury were tied, 21-21, in the first set, but a Trojan serving error started the final rally for the Knights. Gundersen picked up a kill and a block to make the score 24-21, then a Cooney ace ended the set in favor of Southington.

The teams were tied, 16-16, in the second set, but Southington ripped off the last nine points to take the set and go ahead 2-0 in the match. Possidento served up a pair of aces during the nine-point run, and Garcia had two kills. Gundersen ended the set with a spike.

In the third set, Simsbury battled back to within three points at 14-11, but Southington picked up 11 of the final 15 points to close out the set and the match.

Loss to Conard

SEPT. 27—Errors were a big problem for the Knights in the loss to a solid Chieftain squad in West Hartford. The set scores were 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23.

Southington had 22 hitting errors, and 16 more came on serves. Possidento led the Knights with nine kills, four aces (14-of-17 serving) and five digs. Garcia had eight kills and two blocks while Gorski provided six kills, eight blocks and six digs. D’Agostino tallied five kills while Coppola had four aces (14-of-16 serving), five digs and 16 assists. Cooney recorded three kills, 13 digs and 17 assists while Pasha had 20 digs.

Southington and Conard were tied, 20-20, in the first set before spikes from D’Agostino and Possidento put the visitors ahead, 22-20. Back-to-back errors tied the score at 22-22, but a Chieftain error and a block by Gorski made the score 24-22 in favor of the Knights. The teams alternated errors on the next two points, and the second point gave Southington the set and a 1-0 match lead.

In the second set, the teams tied at 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 before Conard ripped off four straight points for a 24-20 lead. A Chieftain error and a spike from Possidento cut the deficit in half, but an error gave the home team the set and tied the match at 1-1.

The Knights got off to a rough start in the third set, trailing twice by nine points. Southington fought back to tie the set at 19 and was within a point at 21-20 before four straight errors helped Conard put the set away and take a 2-1 lead in the match.

The teams tied at 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15 and 16 in the fourth set. Conard took a 24-19 lead, but a spike from Possidento, an ace from Kaley Smith, and two Chieftain errors pulled Southington to within 24-23. The final Knight error of the night ended the set and the match in favor of the Chieftains.

Up next: Southington hosted Avon on Tuesday. The Knights are scheduled to host New Britain on Friday at 6 p.m.

