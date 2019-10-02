Police blotter for the Oct. 4 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Sept. 20 to Thursday, Sept. 26:
Friday Sept. 20
- Dean Gray, 29, of 71 Edgemont St., Springfield, Mass., was charged with risk of injury, third degree stalking, disorderly conduct, and violation of a protective order.
Sunday, Sept. 22
- Jodi Blanchette, 46, of 144 Water St., Southington, was charged with following too closely and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.
- Michelle Lee, 49, of 13 Whippoorwill Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.
Monday, Sept. 23
- Charles Damore, 42, of 754 Reservoir Rd., Berlin, was charged with third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
- Robert Anderson, 71, of 15 Lois St., Bristol, was charged with two counts of violating a protective order and criminal violation of a restraining order.
- Lance Walter, 74, of 232 Diana Rd., Plantsville, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to maintain the proper lane.
- Marcelle Zeiton, 46, of 996 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Plantsville, was charged with passing a standing school bus.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Sean Rivera, 19, of 389 Burrit St., Plantsville, was charged with first degree criminal trespassing and second degree breach of peace.
- Maurice Turner, 18, of 86 Barnes St., New Britain, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
Thursday, Sept. 26
- Jennifer A. Luisi, 36, of 55 Paul Heights, Southington, was charged with violation of a protective order.
- Joseph Calafiore Jr., 48, of 49 Harness Dr., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.