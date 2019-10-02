Police blotter for the Oct. 4 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Sept. 20 to Thursday, Sept. 26:

Friday Sept. 20

Dean Gray, 29, of 71 Edgemont St., Springfield, Mass., was charged with risk of injury, third degree stalking, disorderly conduct, and violation of a protective order.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Jodi Blanchette, 46, of 144 Water St., Southington, was charged with following too closely and driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Michelle Lee, 49, of 13 Whippoorwill Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Monday, Sept. 23

Charles Damore, 42, of 754 Reservoir Rd., Berlin, was charged with third degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Robert Anderson, 71, of 15 Lois St., Bristol, was charged with two counts of violating a protective order and criminal violation of a restraining order.

Lance Walter, 74, of 232 Diana Rd., Plantsville, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to maintain the proper lane.

Marcelle Zeiton, 46, of 996 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Plantsville, was charged with passing a standing school bus.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Sean Rivera, 19, of 389 Burrit St., Plantsville, was charged with first degree criminal trespassing and second degree breach of peace.

Maurice Turner, 18, of 86 Barnes St., New Britain, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Thursday, Sept. 26