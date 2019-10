Fire report for the Oct. 4 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 15:

Monday, Sept. 9

12:17 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, vehicle accident

4:19 p.m., 2158 Mt. Vernon Rd., authorized controlled burning

4:46 p.m., 45 Panthorn, unauthorized burning

5:26 p.m., 85 Evan Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire

7:14 p.m., 90 Copper Ridge, smoke detector activation, no fire

Tuesday, Sept. 10

10:44 a.m., 745 Main St., dispatched and canceled en route

11:07 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, medical assist (EMS)

9:51 p.m., 37 Wedgewood Rd., medical assist (EMS)

Wednesday, Sept. 11

8:10 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, vehicle accident

8:19 a.m., Canal St. and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., oil or other combustible liquid

11:06 a.m., 785 Queen St., Mission BBQ, public service

3:11 p.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, public service

4:22 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, EMS call, excluding vehicle

4:52 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, public service

5:35 p.m., 1049 Queen St., vehicle accident

Thursday, Sept. 12

5:27 a.m., 109 Summer St., alarm system activation, no fire

9:58 a.m., Queen St. and River St., vehicle accident

4:14 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., vehicle accident

10:28 p.m., 383 Rockwood Dr., electrical wiring-equipment

Friday, Sept. 13

5:05 a.m., Meriden Ave., and Oakland Rd., vehicle accident

12:24 p.m., 119 Meriden Ave., building fire

1:09 p.m., Curtiss St. and Hart St., motor vehicle-pedestrian accident

8:39 p.m., 53 Mountain Pond Rd., smoke detector activation

10:33 p.m., 1210 Flanders Rd., police matter

Saturday, Sept. 14

2:42 a.m., 1611 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., vehicle accident

10:18 p.m., 1286 Woodruff St., vehicle accident

10:19 p.m., Andrews St. and Long Bottom Rd., no Incident found on arrival

Sunday, Sept. 15