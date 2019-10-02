Field hockey splits the week

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington field hockey split two games last week against Simsbury and Watertown, both on the road. The Lady Knights lost 3-0 at Simsbury on Sept. 23, but rebounded with a 2-0 win at Watertown on Sept. 27. Southington has a 3-2 record.

Here’s what happened last week:

Loss at Simsbury

SEPT. 23—The Trojans led 2-0 at the half, then added another goal against the Knights on the turf of Holden Field in Simsbury.

Southington did have four penalty corners in the game, and there were chances to score. None of those chances resulted in a goal.

“We had shots on goal, but we just couldn’t capitalize on them,” coach Erin Luddy said.

Simbury goalie Sarah Ackels made five saves in the shutout. Caroline Westhaver scored two goals for the Trojans while Emilia Montgomery added a goal. Simsbury improved to 3-2.

Kate Pryzbylski made seven saves for Southington in the loss. The Knights lost Jenna Sheehan to injury during the game.

Win at Watertown

SEPT. 27—The Knights and Indians were scoreless at the half, but the visitors put in two goals in the final 18 minutes for the victory on the turf at the John J. Mills Complex in Watertown.

“People are stepping up to fill the space [created by Sheehan’s absence], which is evident by the win in Watertown,” Luddy said.

Emma Doran scored an unassisted goal for Southington with 17:44 remaining in the game to break the scoreless tie. With 3:47 to go, Maggie Ritchie scored off of an Autumn Swain assist for a 2-0 lead. Abby Delgado made sure the lead held up, making five saves in the shutout. The Knights wound up with 14 penalty corners for the game, which put a ton of pressure on the Indian defense.

Up next: Southington played at Wethersfield on Tuesday, then was scheduled for a non-conference road game at Branford on Thursday.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com