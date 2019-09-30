Obituary: Alan Lloyd McCoy Sr., 84

Alan Lloyd McCoy Sr., 84, of Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Southington, CT, passed away suddenly on Sept. 10. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Lloyd and Edna McCoy. He graduated from The Cheshire Academy in 1953. He retired from the Town of Southington in 1979 then relocated to FL. His most challenging yet most endearing job came late in life when he became his wife’s caregiver for over 15 years.

Alan is survived by his children, Alan McCoy, Jr. of Palm Coast FL, Diane McCoy and Dorinda Samulenas of Southington, CT and Beth-Ann Taylor of Bunnell, FL. Alan was also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grand children. Alan was predeceased by the love of his life, Harriet McCoy, who passed away in 2014.