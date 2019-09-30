Man arrested after dispute at Queen Street store

On Friday, Sept. 20, Southington police arrested Dean Gray, 29, of Springfield, Mass. on an outstanding warrant resulting from an incident on Aug. 30, 2019 at a store on Queen Street.

According to police, Gray became involved in a dispute with a female acquaintance during the incident. When she arrived at the store in her vehicle, Gray pulled up next to her in his vehicle and began to yell at her, demanding money that she allegedly owed him. When the woman entered the store, Gray followed her, yelling and swearing.

To get away from Gray, the woman ran into the store’s bathroom, but Gray followed her and began banging on the door and yelling at the victim. Gray fled the store prior to police arrival.

The victim’s child was present throughout the incident.

Gray was charged with violation of a protective order, third degree stalking, disorderly conduct, and risk of injury to a minor.