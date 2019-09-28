Obituary: Tina Billie Port, 50

Tina Billie Port, 50, of Southington, CT passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 6, 2019 at home. Tina leaves her son James Shuler of CA, her mother Jacqueline Barnett and her Stepfather David Barnett of Southington, her brother Philip Port of Eugene Oregon, her still loved former husband Joaquin Munoz, her Aunt Melody Sutter-Fisher, her Uncle Bill Sutter III and his wife Rosemarie Sutter and many cousins. Tina was predeceased by her sister Christine Port in 2013. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Life Worship Center, 174 East Johnson Avenue, Cheshire CT on Saturday October 12 at 11 am.