Obituary: Romaine C. Dube, 84

Romaine C. Dube, 84, of Southington passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden. She was the wife of the late J. Edmund Dube.

She was born in Duryea, PA, the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary (Misorek) Clements. When her mother died she raised her younger siblings. Prior to her retirement she was employed as a secretary for Oak Hill Cemetery for over 30 years.

Romaine volunteered her time for SVMFL working the concession stand at memorial Park when her children played football. She paid for meals for children who didn’t have anything and would have gone hungry. She was a Pittsburg Steelers fan and enjoyed reading, but most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children; Joseph Dube and wife Carol of Coventry, David Dube Sr. and wife Mary-Lee of Southington, Donna VenHuizen of Idaho and G. Michael Dube and wife Krista of Wolcott; her grandchildren David Jr., Rachel, Matthew, Melissa, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Christopher Dube and Crystal VenHuizen. She also leaves 2 brothers Edward “Lefty” Clements and George Clements and a sister Christine DeLuco as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by siblings Vincent Clements Jr. Joseph “Dizzy” Clements, Marie Gorley, Thomas Clements, Regina Zale, Gerome Clements, Eugene “Lenny” Clements and John Clements.

Calling hours will be on Friday, Oct. 4th from 4-7 pm. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 3000 Whitney Ave. Hamden, CT 06518.

