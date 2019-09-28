Obituary: Peter Edward Cookley, 81

Peter Edward Cookley, 81, of Boynton Beach, Florida and formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully and with dignity on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

He was predeceased by the love of his life, wife, Jean (Howe) Cookley. They had been married for 45 years prior to her death in 2006.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, children, John Cookley and wife Linda, Carol Tardif and husband Don and Paul Cookley. He was a devoted g-pa to his grandchildren, Amanda LaTorraca and husband Rob, Christopher Cookley and wife Sarah, Lisa Beard and husband Mitch, Lauren Cookley and Liam Cookley. He also leaves great-grandchildren, Luca and Joseph LaTorraca and Amelia Cookley.

Pete enjoyed and was passionate about traveling, his daily bike rides, deep sea fishing, volunteer work and the Leisureville bocce/bowling leagues. Pete would want everyone to know that he was a proud lifetime member of the Ice Cream Club of Manalapan, Florida. He will be greatly missed by chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pete’s memory may be made to the American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maurice Church, 100 Wightman Rd., New Britain. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com