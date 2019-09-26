PZC hearing for gas station expansion

The Southington Planning and Zoning Department will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., in the Municipal Center Assembly room, 196 North Main St., Southington.

The hearing will focus on an application submitted by Sunrise Southington, LLC, which has requested a zoning text amendment to Section 5.02.2, Special Permit Use, specifically subsection D, “drive thru and expansion to an existing nonconforming gas station and or convenience store within 1,500 feet of an interchange ramp.”