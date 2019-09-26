It’s time to turn our focus to apples…

The Apple Harvest Festival had its unofficial start on yesterday by crowning the queen at the Apple Harvest Gala. Soon, a tent village will spring up on the town green. With the fall harvest underway, locals began to get in the festival mood last week at Southington’s orchards. Above, Sloane Miller, left, and her sister, Lydia, helped their mom find the perfect bushel of apples at Roger’s Orchards last Friday. The Apple Harvest Festival will open for business next Friday, Oct. 4 and will run both weekends through Sunday, Oct. 13.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI