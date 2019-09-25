Swimmers surge for 2 wins in week one

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Southington girls swimming and diving started the season with a pair of road victories over East Catholic and Plainville last Tuesday and Friday.

The Lady Knights defeated the Eagles, 97-88, at Trinity College’s Ferris Athletic Center on Sept. 17. Southington was closer to home on Sept. 20 when it faced next-door neighbor Plainville at Plainville High School. The Knights knocked off the Blue Devils, 94-83, to improve to 2-0.

Here’s what happened last week:

Win over East Catholic

SEPT. 17—Andie Nadeau and Meghan Hammarlund were double-winners in individual events for the Knights against the Eagles.

Nadeau finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.65) and 500 freestyle (5:31.18). Hammarlund took the top spot in the 200 individual medley (2:21.64) and 100 butterfly (1:05.27). Southington also picked up an individual win from Sarah Meade, who finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:09.26).

The Knights were victorious in two of the three relays. Southington won the 200 medley relay behind the team of Meade, Maddie Symecko, Hammarlund and Gianna Perugini (1:51.95). The Knights hit the wall first in the 200 freestyle relay behind the team of Meade, Perugini, Emma Jekubovich and Nadeau (1:47.02).

Southington took advantage of superior depth, winning nine of the first 10 events in team points, including 13-3 in the backstroke and 12-4 in the butterfly. The 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay were contested as exhibitions.

Victory in Plainville

SEPT. 20—The matchup of next-door neighbors went in favor of the Knights.

Southington won eight of the first nine events and used its depth to build a 94-46 lead. The 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay were all contested as exhibitions.

Symecko was a double-winner for the Knights, taking first place in the 200 freestyle (2:11.10) and 500 freestyle (5:55.78). Southington also picked up individual wins from Perugini in the 50 freestyle (26.48), Lizzy Beaulieu in one-meter diving (205.5), Kendall Noonan in the 100 butterfly (1:11.68) and Nadeau in the 100 freestyle (57.13).

The Knights also captured the top spot in the first two relays. Southington won the 200 medley relay (2:00.60) behind the team of Meade, Nadeau, Hammarlund and Perugini. In the 200 freestyle relay, the winning team was made up of Meade, Nadeau, Noonan and Perugini (1:49.64).

Up next: Southington hosted Bristol Eastern on Wednesday in its home opener. The Knights are at a multi-team meet on Saturday at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford at 3 p.m. Teams listed as competing are Conard, Hall, Southington, Amity, Branford, East Lyme, Glastonbury and Pomperaug, according to the CIAC schedule.

