Rotary names new president

Lauren A .Dziedzic, has been named president of the Rotary Club of Southington for 2019-20. Dziedzic was inducted on June 20 at the Riverview in Simsbury by district governor Mark Brady.

Dziedzic has been a Rotarian since 2015 and has served on the board of directors for the past three years.

“I feel lucky to be a part of such an incredible organization,” she said in a press release. “We maximize our resources to give back as much as we possibly can to the Southington community and others in need.”

Dziedzic is a Southington High School graduate and a third-generation funeral director at her family’s business, Plantsville Funeral Home. She is the president of the Wonx Spring Cemetery Association, serves on the board of directors for the South End Cemetery Association, and is a member of the Southington Sports Hall of Fame committee.

According to the press release, the Southington Rotary Club is taking on their largest project this year—rebuilding the playscape at Memorial Park.

“We have pledged $100,000 to the Town of Southington to make this project happen for our community,” Dziedzic said. “It is a huge endeavor, but we are up for the challenge.”

Dziedzic said that she also wants to focus on “hands-on” projects during her term as president. Southington Rotary Club participates in annual food drives, Salvation Army bell ringing, Earth Day clean-up, a first responders breakfast and numerous other community service projects.

Dziedzic lives in Southington with her husband, Ryan, her daughter, Stella, and their dog, Eli.

The Southington Rotary Club meets every Wednesday, at 12:15 p.m., at the Back Nine Tavern at Southington Country Club. For more information, visit www.southingtonrotary.org