Former Knights honored by LEC

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Former Southington standout runners swept the Little East Conference women’s cross country weekly honors announced on Monday.

Lauren Perkowski, a senior at Keene State College, was named LEC Runner of the Week. Kailey Schmarr, a freshman at Eastern Connecticut State University, was chosen LEC Rookie of the Week.

Perkowski was the first LEC runner to cross the finish line at the UMass Dartmouth Invitational, finishing the 5K race in seventh overall in 18:33.44. Perkowski is the defending LEC individual champion in cross country, and Keene State is the defending team champion. It was Perkowski’s second conference runner of the week honor so far this fall.

Schmarr was the first LEC rookie runner to cross the finish line at the same invitational. She finished the 5K course in 20:38.36 and took 89th overall. Schmarr was the third ECSU runner to finish the race, and the 16th fastest freshman from a Division III school.

Schools from all over the northeast and at several different NCAA divisional levels took place in the invitational, which was held on Sept. 14 on the UMass Dartmouth campus. There were a total of 263 female competitors.

