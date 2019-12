Fire report for the Sept. 27 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Tuesday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Sept. 8:

Tuesday, Sept. 3

8:09 a.m., 83 Little Fawn Rd., Public service

8:33 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

2:43 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

5:01 p.m., 285 Queen St., Medical assist (EMS)

6:41 p.m., 1448 West St., Vehicle accident

Wednesday, Sept. 4

10:03 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

10:23 a.m., 15 Twin Pond Ter., Smoke detector activation

12:45 p.m., 1678 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Medical assist (EMS)

3:37 p.m., 621 Queen St., Denny’s, EMS call, excluding vehicle

5:38 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation, no fire

7:35 p.m., 30 Rejean Rd., Lightning strike, no fire

10:06 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

Thursday, Sept. 5

7:11 a.m., 228 Queen St., VIP, Vehicle accident

7:31 a.m., 932 Shuttle Meadow rd., Lock-in (

2:05 p.m., 32 Butternut Ln., Smoke detector activation, no fire

2:31 p.m., Main St. and Bristol St., Vehicle accident

4:23 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Wrong location

9:29 p.m., 136 Curtiss St., HazMat release investigation

Friday, Sept. 6

2:39 a.m., 69 Round Hill rd., False alarm or false call

4:47 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

6:57 a.m., 1131 Flanders Rd., Vehicle accident

9:31 a.m., 70 Church St., Oshana Elementary School, no details reported

10:28 a.m., 136 Curtiss St., HazMat release investigation

3:08 p.m., 201 Woodruff St., Arc of Southington, Smoke detector activation, no fire

7:09 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Alarm system activation, no fire

Saturday, Sept. 7

8:40 a.m., 310 N. Main St., Assist police or other government entity

8:41 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Cover assignment, standby

10:10 a.m., 2 Hillcrest Dr., Smoke detector activation, no fire

12:46 p.m., 57 River St., Building fire

1:31 p.m., 3000 Mt. Vernon Rd., Lake Compounce, Medical assist (EMS)

1:39 p.m., 461 Queen St., Smoke detector activation

11:23 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and Marion Ave., Vehicle accident

Sunday, Sept. 8