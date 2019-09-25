Field hockey rebounds from loss with 2 shutouts

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington field hockey’s offense erupted in its first game last week, a 4-0 road victory over EO Smith on Sept. 16. The defense wasn’t too shabby, either, posting a pair of shutouts to give the Knights a winning record after the second week.

The Lady Knights, who were stung by a tough 1-0 loss to Enfield in the season opener on Sept. 13, took advantage of their offensive opportunities against the Panthers. Southington returned home to play Suffield on Sept. 20 on the turf at Fontana Field. The Knights defended their home field with a 3-0 victory and improved to 2-1 on the season.

Here’s what happened last week:

Big second half at EO Smith

SEPT. 16—The Knights ripped off three goals in the second half to run away from the Panthers in Storrs.

Southington led 1-0 at halftime before extending its lead in the second half. Maggie Ritchie and Nicole Greco each scored twice for the Knights. Jenna Sheehan had three assists while Brooke Lynch added one assist.

Kate Przybylski recorded four saves for the shutout. Southington had an 8-6 lead in penalty corners.

“It was a hot day, and subs were needed more often, but with the bench we have it is an easy transition,” coach Erin Luddy said. “This is what helped because no matter who is in the game, the level of play does not change.”

Good win over Suffield

SEPT. 20—The Knights used strong midfield play to down the Wildcats under the home lights at Fontana Field.

Sheehan scored two goals for Southington, her first two tallies of the season. Ritchie added her third goal of the season for the Knights, who led 1-0 at halftime. Emma Doran recorded three assists while Kelsey Henderson added an assist.

“The midfield controlled the game,” Luddy said. “Starters Emma Doran, Autumn Swain, Victoria Godlewski, Kelsey Henderson, and Brooke Lynch did a great job of keeping the ball on the offensive side of the field more than the defensive side.”

Przybylski made four saves for her second shutout in as many games. Bethany Mazzlin made 10 saves for Suffield, which suffered its first loss of the season (2-1 as of Sept. 20).

Up next: Southington played at Simsbury on Monday. The Knights are on the road again Friday at Watertown at 3:45 p.m. in a non-conference matchup.

