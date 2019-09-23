Dementia resources at the library

The Southington Public Library is now offering free brain health and dementia resources consultations with Shazia Chaudhry from LiveWell Dementia Specialists every second Tuesday of the month. She will be located near the rear entrance of the library.

Chaudhry is a social worker and program lead for Dementia Friends Connecticut at LiveWell Dementia Specialists (formerly Alzheimer’s Resource Center). As part of the Hopefull Lives program, she supports people in the community who are living with cognitive changes, as well as their family/friend care partners.

Chaudhry assists families, whose lives are affected by dementia, in identifying services and resources to best fit their needs. She also provides help in understanding dementia, planning, maximizing use of local resources and can schedule memory screening sessions.

Chaudhry earned her master’s degree in social work with an administration concentration from the University of Connecticut School of Social Work in 2009. She was awarded the alumni board’s student award for academic excellence, community service, and potential for future contribution. She served on the University of Connecticut School of Social Work alumni board of directors as co-president and as a member of the dean’s advisory committee.

The Hopefull Lives program is made possible with generous support from the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust at the Main Street Community Foundation.