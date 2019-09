Governor Ned Lamont visited Southington last Monday to tour Sign Pro in Plantsville. The state-of-the-art facility has produced signs for national companies like ESPN and Chick-Fil-A, as well as state and local companies like the Hartford Yard Goats and UConn. From left, Lamont, Sign Pro executive dir. Ron Bucchi, and Sign Pro president Peter Rappoccio.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI