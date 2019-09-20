Zion Lutheran, Faith Baptist announce changes to fall services

Two local churches announce their fall service schedule. Zion Lutheran Church and Faith Baptist Church have changes to their calendars.

Zion Lutheran

Standard worship hours are underway at Zion Lutheran Church at 531 Woodruff St. in Southington.

Saturday worship services will start at 4 p.m. Sunday worship services will start at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Education hour will begin at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Zion Lutheran Church at (860) 628-5759 or at www.zionlutheranct.org.

Faith Baptist

Faith Baptist Church at 243 Laning St. is returning to its fall hours.

Sunday morning worship service begins at 11 a.m.. The church provides nursery, preschool and Sunday school for elementary and middle school students during the 11 a.m. worship service.

Adult Bible study will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, before the worship service. In addition, Wednesday night bible study begins at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

For more information, contact Faith Baptist Church at (860) 628-8147 or at www.fbcsouthington.org.